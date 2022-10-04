50/50 Thursdays
DeRidder water service to be impacted after contractor hits water main

City of DeRidder
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder says water service will be impacted in the area after a contractor hit a water main on Emerson St. today, Oct. 4, 2022.

Recently, there have been several water main breaks by contractors laying fiber cables in the city. There is no word yet on if the same contractors are responsible for the current main break.

