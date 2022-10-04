DeRidder water service to be impacted after contractor hits water main

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder says water service will be impacted in the area after a contractor hit a water main on Emerson St. today, Oct. 4, 2022.

Recently, there have been several water main breaks by contractors laying fiber cables in the city. There is no word yet on if the same contractors are responsible for the current main break.

