COVID-19 in SWLA: October 4, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 395 new cases.

· 100 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 7 new deaths.

· 177 patients hospitalized (10 fewer than previous update).

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 20 new cases.

· 6 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 13 patients hospitalized (1 greater than previous update).

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 12 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 24 active case among inmates.

· 2 active cases among staff members.

