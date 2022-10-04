50/50 Thursdays
Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in burglary

By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two unknown suspects accused of burglary in the Hackberry area.

At approximately midnight on September 23, two individuals broke into a camp and stole several items, the sheriff’s office said.

Readers with any information about the identity of the suspects, or their whereabouts, should contact lead investigator Lieutenant Alexander at 337-775-5111 or email talexander@cameronso.org.

