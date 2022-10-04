Black Bayou Bridge renamed in honor of former operator

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim of a tragic accident was honored Monday.

When you drive past Black Bayou Bridge, you may notice the cross on the side of the road. It’s that of Dorothy Carter.

“I just wish she was still here but she’s not, therefore it’s okay,” her mother, Faye Barnes said. “She’s happy where she’s at, and I’m comfortable where she’s at.”

Many who frequented the area, remember Dorothy as the friendly lady who operated the bridge for several years. Authorities said Carter died in an industrial accident while on the job in 2015.

Earlier this year, Senator Mark Abraham signed a bill that would honor her for her years of service. It renamed the bridge to the Dorothy Carter Memorial Bridge.

“We name bridges with well-known people, famous people, heroes,” Senator Abraham said. “That’s kind of what we do, but what was so encouraging about this, is that Dorothy Carter was an everyday hero. She was dedicated to her job, she was dedicated to her family, and so from now on, we need to dedicate bridges and roads to everyday heroes.”

The bill passed legislation, and Monday an unveiling ceremony was held. Carter’s family drove all the way from Florida for the occasion.

“Everybody that comes through here and knew Dorothy will remember her,” Barnes said. “I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”

