Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022.

Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes.

Residents are asked to be patient and to keep safe along the route. For safety, stay close to the sides of the road and make sure your children do not run out into the road or around the floats.

Beauregard Parish Fair parade route (City of DeRidder)

