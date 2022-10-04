Allen residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish residents and residents in surrounding areas are being asked not to burn rubbish, debris, or conduct a control burn by Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4.

Surrounding Beauregard, Vernon, and Rapides Parishes are already under burn bans due to dry conditions in the area.

Residents are being asked to hold off on burning anything until wetter weather conditions return.

