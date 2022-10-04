50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Allen residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris

Allen residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris
Allen residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris(MGN)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish residents and residents in surrounding areas are being asked not to burn rubbish, debris, or conduct a control burn by Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4.

Surrounding Beauregard, Vernon, and Rapides Parishes are already under burn bans due to dry conditions in the area.

Residents are being asked to hold off on burning anything until wetter weather conditions return.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

OMV
Sulphur OMV opens at new location
West Louisiana Forestry Festival coming to Leesville
West Louisiana Forestry Festival coming to Leesville
10-Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny overall this workweek; another front reinforcing fall-feel by the weekend
Health Headlines: Program offering toy cars for children with mobility issues
Health Headlines: Program offering toy cars for children with mobility issues