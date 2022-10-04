50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Alexandria Zoo planning on new tiger, siamang habitat

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the Alexandria Zoo looks forward to the next 100 years in the community, some major upgrades could be coming that include the return of the tigers.

The zoo is planning on building a new tiger and siamang habitat with a sit-down restaurant in the middle, giving zoo-goers a close-up look at the animals while they eat.

The Alexandria City Council approved the first step in this process, which involves filling in the old public pool behind the zoo where the new exhibit will expand to.

From there, the Friends of the Alexandria Zoo organization will fundraise for the restaurant and the habitats.

Although there is not a timeline for when the project will be complete, it will mark the return of the tigers to the zoo after both their white tiger Hannah and Malayan tiger Jammu passed away last year.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

United Way of SWLA assisting seniors with high Entergy bills
United Way assisting seniors with high Entergy bills through “Power to Care”
McNeese State University
McNeese holds one-on-one financial aid assistance every Thursday through November
“Rocking out the Spectrum” autism awarness concert tonight
“Rocking out the Spectrum” autism awarness concert tonight
Health Headlines: Detecting breast cancer in its early stages
Health Headlines: Detecting breast cancer in its early stages
Health Headlines: Detecting breast cancer in its early stages
Health Headlines: Detecting breast cancer in its early stages