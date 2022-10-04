Alexandria Zoo planning on new tiger, siamang habitat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the Alexandria Zoo looks forward to the next 100 years in the community, some major upgrades could be coming that include the return of the tigers.

The zoo is planning on building a new tiger and siamang habitat with a sit-down restaurant in the middle, giving zoo-goers a close-up look at the animals while they eat.

The Alexandria City Council approved the first step in this process, which involves filling in the old public pool behind the zoo where the new exhibit will expand to.

From there, the Friends of the Alexandria Zoo organization will fundraise for the restaurant and the habitats.

Although there is not a timeline for when the project will be complete, it will mark the return of the tigers to the zoo after both their white tiger Hannah and Malayan tiger Jammu passed away last year.

