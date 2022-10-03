Westlake man accused of exposing himself to woman on Sampson St.

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man has been arrested after being accused of exposing himself to a woman on Sampson St. in Westlake, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives received a report from a victim on Sept. 21 that a man driving next to her on Sampson St. blew his horn and exposed himself to her.

Detectives say they were able to identify the suspect as Issac W. Mullins, 21.

Mullins was arrested on Sept. 30 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for obscenity. He was later released that same day on a $15,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

