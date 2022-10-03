50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Use of school safety smartphone app expands across Louisiana

(WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is encouraging school systems across the state to adopt the free Crimestoppers GNO Safe Schools Louisiana Program and its Say It Here smartphone app.

The app allows middle and high school users to anonymously report violence, criminal activity, bullying, mental issues, and more. According to leaders, the tips are monitored around the clock and processed by a multidisciplinary team identified by schools.

“Too often when violence happens on a school campus, someone knew about the attack before it happened,” said Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “Safe Schools Louisiana is a fast, easy, and anonymous way for people who see something to say something.”

In the Baton Rouge area, schools in Livingston Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, Zachary, Central, Baker, East Feliciana Parish, Pointe Coupee Parish, and Assumption Parish are already using the app or have started the adoption process. In total, nearly 40 school systems across Louisiana are participating.

The program is a partnership between the Louisiana Department of Education, Crimestoppers GNO, Louisiana State Police, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Click here for more on the program and smartphone app.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

Helicopter video shows extensive flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Laura in the Cameron,...
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Alexandra Forseth, whose father and uncle were among the seven released blasted Rubio’s remarks.
Family member of two prisoners released from Venezuela speaks out against U.S. Senator remarks
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Joseph Albert Phillips
Leesville man wanted regarding missing Evans teen
Mitchell was found guilty of killing Baton Rouge man Zacchaeus H. Burton, 29, on D. Williams...
Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder