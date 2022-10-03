50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Truck engulfs in flames in fatal single-vehicle crash

A man lost control of his vehicle and died in a single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish on...
A man lost control of his vehicle and died in a single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish on October 2.(Credit: MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man lost control of his vehicle and died in a single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish on October 2.

At approximately 10:47 p.m., Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale was driving his 2007 GMC pickup truck southbound on US 165 at a high rate of speed, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said. Upon entering the I-10 West on-ramp, he traveled off the roadway and struck several traffic signs before striking a guardrail.

After impact with the guardrail, Reeves’ pickup truck went airborne and struck a concrete bridge support column, causing the truck to burst into flames, Senegal said.

Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene. Whether Reeves was wearing his seatbelt or not is unknown due to the severity of the damages to the truck, Senegal said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

10-Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny workweek ahead; another front reinforcing fall-feel by the weekend
Helicopter video shows extensive flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Laura in the Cameron,...
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Alexandra Forseth, whose father and uncle were among the seven released blasted Rubio’s remarks.
Family member of two prisoners released from Venezuela speaks out against U.S. Senator remarks
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles