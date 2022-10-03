Truck engulfs in flames in fatal single-vehicle crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man lost control of his vehicle and died in a single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish on October 2.

At approximately 10:47 p.m., Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale was driving his 2007 GMC pickup truck southbound on US 165 at a high rate of speed, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said. Upon entering the I-10 West on-ramp, he traveled off the roadway and struck several traffic signs before striking a guardrail.

After impact with the guardrail, Reeves’ pickup truck went airborne and struck a concrete bridge support column, causing the truck to burst into flames, Senegal said.

Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene. Whether Reeves was wearing his seatbelt or not is unknown due to the severity of the damages to the truck, Senegal said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.