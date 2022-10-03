50/50 Thursdays
SWLA hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Forum(SWLA Center for Health Services)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana for Health Services will be hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Forum to provide resources and information to patients across SWLA.

This event is free and available to anyone living with breast cancer and breast cancer survivor.

The forum is held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. - noon. at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex on 2000 Moeling St.

For more information call 337-439-9983 or visit HERE.

