SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2022.

Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 20, Westlake: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Judy Stephanie Galicia, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ramon Munoz-Becerra, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of weapons; federal detainer.

Alton Alfred Hurst, 58, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles.

Christopher Allen Mobley, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

James David Walker, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brittany Paige Martinez, 29, Singer: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicle.

Jonathon Paul McDonald, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

David Paul Taylor, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.

Kristopher McQuint Harmon, 36, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Otis Ray Thomas, 47, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; unauthorized use of an access card under $1,500; theft under $5,000.

Heath Wayne Daigle, 44, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender (3 charges).

Jaquan Hakeen Peterson, 33, Houston, TX: Cruelty to juveniles.

Javondric Cortez Harmon, 26, Welsh: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Nicole Anne Darbonne, 32, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

