SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2022.
Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 20, Westlake: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Judy Stephanie Galicia, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ramon Munoz-Becerra, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of weapons; federal detainer.
Alton Alfred Hurst, 58, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles.
Christopher Allen Mobley, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
James David Walker, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Brittany Paige Martinez, 29, Singer: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicle.
Jonathon Paul McDonald, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
David Paul Taylor, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.
Kristopher McQuint Harmon, 36, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.
Otis Ray Thomas, 47, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; unauthorized use of an access card under $1,500; theft under $5,000.
Heath Wayne Daigle, 44, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender (3 charges).
Jaquan Hakeen Peterson, 33, Houston, TX: Cruelty to juveniles.
Javondric Cortez Harmon, 26, Welsh: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nicole Anne Darbonne, 32, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
