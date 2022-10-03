Sunrise Interview: Fashion with a Purpose

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is hosting the Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala at L’Auberge Casino Resort for the cancer fund this month. Michael Ardoin and Kimberly Eaves joined us this morning to give us all the details.

The event will feature eight local cancer survivors as models in a glitz and glam fashion show. Guests will enjoy live music, food, dancing, and a fashion show presented by Michael Paul.

All the tickets for the Friday, Oct. 7, gala are sold out but anyone who still wants to help out cancer patients across Southwest Louisiana can donate to the cancer fund HERE.

