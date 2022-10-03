Sulphur man accused of sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of the sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says they received a complaint regarding Dalton T. Arrant, 23, on August 9, 2022.

Detectives questioned Arrant who they say confirmed the allegations and arrested him on Sept. 22.

Arrant was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $750,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.