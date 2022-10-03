50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sulphur man accused of sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13

Dalton T. Arrant, 23, Sulphur
Dalton T. Arrant, 23, Sulphur(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of the sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says they received a complaint regarding Dalton T. Arrant, 23, on August 9, 2022.

Detectives questioned Arrant who they say confirmed the allegations and arrested him on Sept. 22.

Arrant was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $750,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

McNeese hosts financial aid application workshops
McNeese hosts financial aid application workshops
McNeese hosts financial aid application workshops
McNeese hosts financial aid application workshops
Funeral services announced for Erika Evans
Funeral services announced for Erika Evans
Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala
Sunrise Interview: Fashion with a Purpose