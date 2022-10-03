Students start lemonade stand to help custodian after fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It can often be an under-appreciated role. But custodians play a vital part in the upkeep of our community, especially in elementary schools. Now, one custodian in need of help is giving students a chance to repay him.

“We’re helping Mr. Brown because all of his stuff and his house burned down so we’re trying to come and help him,” said student Landry Russ.

At Westwood Elementary School Mr. Brown is loved by students and teachers alike. When they got word that their school’s custodian had lost his home, these students told their parents they wanted a way to help Mr. Brown. And that’s how the idea for a lemonade stand quickly came together.

“He gives us house points and helps us get out at school out of the car. So it’s really important that y’all help him right, so y’all can help him the way he helps y’all right? Mhmmm,” said student Hadley Clouthier.

The girls sold lemonade for a dollar a glass, and also had snacks for sale.

“We’re trying to earn money for him,” said student Elise Richard.

“We want him to be able to be comfortable, to have food, clothing, just your normal, everyday things that most people forget that you need. We have a go fund me set up and you can also make donations straight at the school at Westwood Elementary. We’re collecting just as much as we can to show him how much we love him,” sait teacher Tiffany Daley.

The girls and their parents took the money they raised and gave it to Mr. Brown, who had no idea he was getting this type of community support.

The lemonade stand raised $810.

If you would like to donate to help Mr. Brown, you can find the GoFundMe link HERE.

You can also donate in person at Westwood Elementary School.

