Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

Mitchell was found guilty of killing Baton Rouge man Zacchaeus H. Burton, 29, on D. Williams Road in DeQuincy.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday.

Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later took part in burning Burton’s body, according to prosecutors.

Mitchell faces a mandatory life sentence. He will be formally sentenced on Nov. 23.

