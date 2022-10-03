McNeese hosts financial aid application workshops

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October is financial aid awareness month and McNeese State University is working to take care of its future and current students.

McNeese State University will be presenting free financial aid workshops throughout the months of October and November.

Every Fall, McNeese hosts workshops at both public and private schools throughout Southwest Louisiana. These workshops help students and parents understand the process of filling out FASFA applications and how important that money can be.

Associate vice president of enrollment for McNeese, Toby Osburn, explains that the process of filling out FASFA applications can be confusing, ”Once you begin, a lot of it is copying information directly from your income tax returns. It’s really a relatively simple process we want to guide and assist. To help students and their families navigate it successfully.”

Regional workshops will be happening in the next week including DeQuincy, Kinder, and DeRidder with the first workshop taking place at Jennings high school on October 3rd at 6 p.m.

McNeese recommends having your FASFA completed before May first of each year and encourages both students and their parents to attend the workshops to learn more about eligibility, the application process and requirements, and the timeline to apply for financial aid.

Here is the FASFA workshop schedule:

Monday, Oct. 3 - Jennings Regional, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 - DeQuincy Regional, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Kinder Regional, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 - DeRidder Regional, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Sulphur Regional, 6 p.m.

For more information, you can call 337-475-5065 or visit McNeese State University’s website HERE.

