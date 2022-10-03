Leesville man wanted regarding missing Evans teen

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, of Leesville.

He is wanted in relation to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans.

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked to contact VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.