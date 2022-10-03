50/50 Thursdays
Leesville man wanted regarding missing Evans teen

Joseph Albert Phillips
Joseph Albert Phillips(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, of Leesville.

He is wanted in relation to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans.

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked to contact VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311.

