Hundreds of seniors enjoy ‘Pre-Halloween Bingo’ at Lake Charles Civic Center

By Joel Bruce
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Senior citizens in the Lake Area were invited to a “Pre-Halloween Bingo” and “The Price is Right” game at the Lake Charles Civic Center Monday.

ABF Community Development and DA Stephen Dwight hosted the free event, where participants could win prizes like a Keurig coffee maker, microwaves, air fryers and more.

“The seniors always looking for something to do, somewhere to go. And I know they love bingo. So in the future, we hope we’re gonna do more for our seniors. But right now we’re doing this bingo today and look like everybody is enjoying it, having a good time and it’s not costing them anything,” said event coordinator A.B. Franklin.

Franklin said this was their biggest turnout so far, with over 500 people joining in the fun.

