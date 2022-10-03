Funeral services announced for Erika Evans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this week for a singer and songwriter with ties to Lake Charles.

Erika Evans, 26, attended Episcopal Day School and Barbe High School before moving to Austin, TX, to attend college. Erika’s mother and other family members still live in the Lake Area.

Evans was fatally shot in Portland, OR, last month. She will have funeral services in Austin as well as in Lake Charles.

Locally, Evans’ funeral services will be held in Hardtner Hall of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

Visitation will begin on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and continue Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Evans is set to be interred at Hill Top Cemetery in Tilden, TX following a funeral mass at St. Joseph’s Mission Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the following charities:

