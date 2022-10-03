50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny workweek ahead; another front reinforcing fall-feel by the weekend

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we enter these first days of October, pleasant mornings with below-average lows continue while the daytimes bring plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s but with low humidity!

Moisture Tracker
Moisture Tracker(KPLC)

This dry air in place will continue to mean no daily rain chances and a continuance of very pleasant nights with lows in the 50s and 60s this week. A slight uptick in moisture levels arrives Friday which means it will feel a bit more humid briefly, but this front will move through and drop humidity levels again sharply through the upcoming weekend.

As much as we need some rain, it’s just not in the cards over the next 10 days with these surges of dry air that keep coming our way.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

A disturbance in the southwestern Atlantic bears watching for some development over the next 5 to 7 days as it drifts generally westward near the northern coast of South America. Chances of this system entering the Gulf are extremely low, but as always we will continue to watch it closely and keep you informed.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

