FEMA awards Lake Charles additional $4M for Laura recovery

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding the City of Lake Charles an additional $4,106,880.42 in federal grant funding to assist with repairs that were needed as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

The funding was part of a larger $20.5 million hurricane relief package that also provided support to South Louisiana Electric, St. Bernard Parish School Board, and the Louisiana National Guard for Hurricane Ida relief.

McNeese hosts financial aid application workshops
