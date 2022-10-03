FEMA awards Lake Charles additional $4M for Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding the City of Lake Charles an additional $4,106,880.42 in federal grant funding to assist with repairs that were needed as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

The funding was part of a larger $20.5 million hurricane relief package that also provided support to South Louisiana Electric, St. Bernard Parish School Board, and the Louisiana National Guard for Hurricane Ida relief.

