50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Family member of two prisoners released from Venezuela speaks out against U.S. Senator remarks

Alexandra Forseth, whose father and uncle were among the seven released blasted Rubio’s remarks.
Alexandra Forseth, whose father and uncle were among the seven released blasted Rubio’s remarks.(CNN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The daughter and niece of two of the prisoners released from Venezuela in a prisoner swap had some words for a United States senator who questioned the deal.

Senator Marco Rubio said a deal like this puts Americans in danger.

“Every time you do this, now, others know, ‘I can take Americans, I can hold them until I need something as a bargaining chip’,” Rubio said.

Alexandra Forseth, whose father and uncle were among the seven released blasted Rubio’s remarks.

“I find that those comments were extremely unhelpful and misinformed. He is, I’m disappointed that a leader in our country is perpetuating this myth that getting our people home actually puts Americans at risk,” Forseth said. “And, you know, what I would ask Sen. Rubio is you’ve supported getting them home, you have done absolutely nothing for me or my family or most of these men, and any of the families can tell you that. and he even had a constituent from his state that was released, and i would ask, what did you do for his family? how have you’ve been supporting them?”

Seven Americans were released Saturday. Five of them were oil executives who were arrested in Venezuela more than four years ago.

One, a marine veteran, was detained in 2020, and the other was detained this January.

They’d all been classified by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

Helicopter video shows extensive flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Laura in the Cameron,...
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Joseph Albert Phillips
Leesville man wanted regarding missing Evans teen
Mitchell was found guilty of killing Baton Rouge man Zacchaeus H. Burton, 29, on D. Williams...
Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder