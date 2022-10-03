Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of the Southwest Coastal Louisiana Hurricane Protection project, which encompasses 4,700 square miles in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion.
Over $840 million was allocated to Corps of Engineers projects around the country Monday.
