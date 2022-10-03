50/50 Thursdays
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast

Helicopter video shows extensive flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Laura in the Cameron,...
Helicopter video shows extensive flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Laura in the Cameron, La., area.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of the Southwest Coastal Louisiana Hurricane Protection project, which encompasses 4,700 square miles in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion.

Over $840 million was allocated to Corps of Engineers projects around the country Monday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

