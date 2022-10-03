50/50 Thursdays
CHRISTUS Ochsner hosts Chalk the Walk in honor of breast cancer awareness month

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick hospital partnered with local students in honor of breast cancer awareness month by coloring the sidewalk of the Cancer Center with chalk today.

Dr. David Chang is the hospital’s “real men wear pink” ambassador. He wants to remind everyone to make sure you are up to date on your health care check ups.

“Specifically for mamograms, we know that all women 40 and older should consider routine screening mamograms, and depending on your exact personal history and family history you know that could be more often, that could be less often, that’s why it’s a good idea to go to a primary care doctor,” Chang said.

He said since the events of 2020, there’s been a decline in the number of patients going to routine check-ups and therefore they’re missing out on important cancer screenings.

