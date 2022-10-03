93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair begins Oct. 4
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair will be returning to the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds beginning Oct. 4, 2022.
The fair hosts a number of events for the whole family including food, rides, contests, beauty pageants, and live entertainment.
All military and their families will be allowed free admittance to the fair all week with proper identification.
Senior Citizens will have free admission on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students will also receive free admission on Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds are located at 506 West Dr. in DeRidder.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Gates Open
- 5 p.m. - Parade
- 7 p.m. - Official Welcome
- 7:15 p.m. - Introduction of Beaufair Queens
- 8 p.m. - 93rd Annual Queen Beaufair Pageant
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- 8 a.m. - Beauregard Parish School Board Education TOurs
- 9 a.m. - Mr. Amigo & Preston Rodeo Clown
- 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Gates Open
- 4 p.m. - Poultry Show in the Livestock Barn
- 4 p.m. - Entertainment by DJ in the Outdoor Pavilion
- 6 p.m. - Movie Under the Pavilion
- 6 p.m. - Beauregard 4-H Rabbit Show
- 8 p.m. - Movie Trivia Night
Thursday, Oct. 6
Senior Citizen’s Day will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All senior citizens will have free entry during this time.
- 8:30 a.m. - Official Welcome for Seniors in the Outdoor Pavilion
- 10 a.m. - Ron Yule & the Country All-Stars
- 10 a.m. - Senior Brake Contest Entries
- 11 a.m. - Fiddling Contest
- 11:30 a.m. - Fiddling Gals
- 12 p.m. - Announcement of Eldest Citizen
- 12:30 p.m. - Announcement of Sr. Bake Contest
- 1 p.m. - Entertainment
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Gates Open
- 5:30 p.m. - Neli & Dylan
- 6 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’ & Goat Roping
- 6 p.m. - Beauregard 4-H Rabbit Show in the Livestock Barn
- 7:30 p.m. - BeauShyne & Mahogany Slide
Friday, Oct. 7
- 8:30 a.m. - Sheep Sheering
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. - Gates Open
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Carnival Bracelets will be $25
- 10 a.m. - Introduction of Beaufair Queens
- 10 a.m. - KJAE 93.5 Live Broadcast
- 10:30 a.m. - Corn Bobbing Contest
- 11 a.m. - Haystackers Contest
- 11:30 a.m. - Potato Sack Races
- 12:30 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest
- 1:30 p.m. - FFA Milking Contest
- 2 p.m. - Dress A Goat Contest
- 2:30 p.m. - Wheel Barrow Race
- 3 p.m. - KVVP 105.7 Live Broadcasting
- 3 p.m. - Front Porch Pickin’ Kids
- 5 p.m. - Reid Soria
- 7 p.m. - Cute Critter Contest
- 7 p.m. - Mark Reeves & Twisted X
- 9 p.m. - Kevin Naquin
Saturday, Oct. 8
- 8 a.m. - Beauregard 4-H Livestock Show
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. - Gates Open
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Carnival Bracelets will be $25
- 10 a.m. - Introduction of Festival Queens
- 10 a.m. - KVVP 105.7 Live Broadcast
- 10:30 a.m. - Largest Pumpkin Contest
- 11 a.m. - Battle of the Clubs: Corn Bobbing
- 11:30 a.m. - Battle of the Businesses: Potato Sack Races
- 12 p.m. - Parent/Child Look-A-Like Contest
- 12:30 p.m. - Milking Contest
- 1 p.m. - Beard Contest
- 2 p.m. - South Beauregard Elite Dancers
- 3 p.m. - KJAE 93.5 Live Broadcast
- 5 p.m. - Dance Stop
- 7 p.m. - Clifton Swamp Band
- 9 p.m. - Geno Delafose & French Rockin Boogie
