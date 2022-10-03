93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair begins Oct. 4

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair will be returning to the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds beginning Oct. 4, 2022.

The fair hosts a number of events for the whole family including food, rides, contests, beauty pageants, and live entertainment.

All military and their families will be allowed free admittance to the fair all week with proper identification.

Senior Citizens will have free admission on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students will also receive free admission on Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds are located at 506 West Dr. in DeRidder.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Oct. 4

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Gates Open

5 p.m. - Parade

7 p.m. - Official Welcome

7:15 p.m. - Introduction of Beaufair Queens

8 p.m. - 93rd Annual Queen Beaufair Pageant

Wednesday, Oct. 5

8 a.m. - Beauregard Parish School Board Education TOurs

9 a.m. - Mr. Amigo & Preston Rodeo Clown

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Gates Open

4 p.m. - Poultry Show in the Livestock Barn

4 p.m. - Entertainment by DJ in the Outdoor Pavilion

6 p.m. - Movie Under the Pavilion

6 p.m. - Beauregard 4-H Rabbit Show

8 p.m. - Movie Trivia Night

Thursday, Oct. 6

Senior Citizen’s Day will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All senior citizens will have free entry during this time.

8:30 a.m. - Official Welcome for Seniors in the Outdoor Pavilion

10 a.m. - Ron Yule & the Country All-Stars

10 a.m. - Senior Brake Contest Entries

11 a.m. - Fiddling Contest

11:30 a.m. - Fiddling Gals

12 p.m. - Announcement of Eldest Citizen

12:30 p.m. - Announcement of Sr. Bake Contest

1 p.m. - Entertainment

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Gates Open

5:30 p.m. - Neli & Dylan

6 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’ & Goat Roping

6 p.m. - Beauregard 4-H Rabbit Show in the Livestock Barn

7:30 p.m. - BeauShyne & Mahogany Slide

Friday, Oct. 7

8:30 a.m. - Sheep Sheering

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. - Gates Open

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Carnival Bracelets will be $25

10 a.m. - Introduction of Beaufair Queens

10 a.m. - KJAE 93.5 Live Broadcast

10:30 a.m. - Corn Bobbing Contest

11 a.m. - Haystackers Contest

11:30 a.m. - Potato Sack Races

12:30 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest

1:30 p.m. - FFA Milking Contest

2 p.m. - Dress A Goat Contest

2:30 p.m. - Wheel Barrow Race

3 p.m. - KVVP 105.7 Live Broadcasting

3 p.m. - Front Porch Pickin’ Kids

5 p.m. - Reid Soria

7 p.m. - Cute Critter Contest

7 p.m. - Mark Reeves & Twisted X

9 p.m. - Kevin Naquin

Saturday, Oct. 8

8 a.m. - Beauregard 4-H Livestock Show

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. - Gates Open

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Carnival Bracelets will be $25

10 a.m. - Introduction of Festival Queens

10 a.m. - KVVP 105.7 Live Broadcast

10:30 a.m. - Largest Pumpkin Contest

11 a.m. - Battle of the Clubs: Corn Bobbing

11:30 a.m. - Battle of the Businesses: Potato Sack Races

12 p.m. - Parent/Child Look-A-Like Contest

12:30 p.m. - Milking Contest

1 p.m. - Beard Contest

2 p.m. - South Beauregard Elite Dancers

3 p.m. - KJAE 93.5 Live Broadcast

5 p.m. - Dance Stop

7 p.m. - Clifton Swamp Band

9 p.m. - Geno Delafose & French Rockin Boogie

