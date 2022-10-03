3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police.

Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 337-491-1311.

More details will be released when they become available.

