Zydepink fundraiser kicks off at Panorama Music House

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 1 marks the first day of breast cancer awareness month, and now the the Real Men Wear Pink campaign is in full swing.

The Zydepink fundraiser kicked off today at the Panorama Music House where attendees received complimentary classic brunch items and a mimosa all while getting to dance to live zydeco music.

Real Men Wear Pink ambassador Korey London said he wanted to raise awareness for breast cancer by using Louisiana tradition.

“Doing events like this get people together. In a city who’s been through multiple trials and tribulations as a whole and then us coming together as a whole, this is why I’m doing the event,” London said.

The Zydepink fundraiser brunch lasted from from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.

