SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022.

Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while intoxicated; ignition interlock device offenses; careless operation; liability for damages to highway or structure.

Tehmina Ali Gautreau, 32, Praireville: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation.

Herman Joseph Alexander, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Florina Ann Thomas, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Randall Dane Gibson, 29, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Adam Joseph Angers, 40, Lafayette: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

David Wayne Boyer, 56, DeQuincy: Pedestrian on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Zachariah Levi Lejeune, 19, DeQuincy: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Brian Levell Walker, 27, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; bank fraud; forgery; simple battery; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Katie Marie Guidry, 30, Bell City: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Howard Johnson Edwards, 50, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.