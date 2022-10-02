State Fire Marshal investigate fatal fire in Moss Bluff

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a mobile home fire in Moss Bluff involving one death Saturday morning.

Calcasieu Parish Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene of a mobile home fire in the 1200 block of N Perkins Ferry Road around 4 a.m.

According to the State Fire Marshal, firefighters located a female victim and three dogs inside the mobile home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

