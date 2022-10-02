McNeese falls short in game vs Incarnate Word

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action again. This week it was a road trip to play rival Incarnate Word. Early in the game it was the Cardinals who took control as they scored 2 touchdowns off the legs of Quarterback Linsey Scott Jr. The Cowboys then responded back with a field goal and then a 3 yard touchdown run from running back Deonta McMahan to make it 14-10 Cardinals. Incarnate Word would strike back quickly though, as Scott found an open Taylor Grimes for a 11 yard touchdown pass that would give the Cardinals a 21-10 lead at halftime.

As the second half started, the Cowboys came out with some fight as Garrison Smith Nailed a 47 yard field goal. That field goal was the longest of his entire career, and it made the game 21-13. For the next 7 minutes both teams could not find the endzone as the defenses began to hold up. With 3 minutes left to go in the 3rd that trend ended as Scott found Grimes again for a long 33 yard touchdown. That score put the Cardinal’s up 28-13. Every time the Cowboys would fall behind tough, they would end up finding a way to answer the bell. McNeese’s Josh Parker would take a handoff at the goal line from Knox Kadum and would scamper into the endzone to make it 28-20. The Cowboys were in reach of causing a possible upset, but then Incarnate Word closed the by scoring 20 straight points in the last 8 minutes of the game as they went on to win 48-20 over McNeese.

McNeese gets the week off on a bye, and then hosts Texas A&M Commerce on October 15th.

