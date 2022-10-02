50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Area Drum Circle entertains and educates at performers event

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Area Drum Circle hosted their first event at Prien Lake Park on October 1.

The group started the drum circle about 13 years ago, where they would invite the community to come out every other Sunday to have fun and make some noise.

Today’s event was a chance for drummers, dancers, and anyone who is interested to experience being at a drum circle.

”We get together and you see when they get involved in the drum circle and participate, you can automatically see the stress levels off their face disappear, you see a smile start to appear, and that’s what’s symbolic, community get together and everybody on the same level can communicate through music and rhythm,” Lake Area Drum Circle member Chad Richard said.

Now, the group plans on hosting a drum circle session on the first Saturday of each month.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Lake Area Drum Circle entertains and educates at performers event
Lake Area Drum Circle entertains and educates at performers event
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022
Hundreds gathered at the lakefront to show their support against bullying.
CPSO hosts annual Anti-Bullying Walk
CPSO hosts annual Anti-Bullying Walk
CPSO hosts annual Anti-Bullying Walk