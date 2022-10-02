Lake Area Drum Circle entertains and educates at performers event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Area Drum Circle hosted their first event at Prien Lake Park on October 1.

The group started the drum circle about 13 years ago, where they would invite the community to come out every other Sunday to have fun and make some noise.

Today’s event was a chance for drummers, dancers, and anyone who is interested to experience being at a drum circle.

”We get together and you see when they get involved in the drum circle and participate, you can automatically see the stress levels off their face disappear, you see a smile start to appear, and that’s what’s symbolic, community get together and everybody on the same level can communicate through music and rhythm,” Lake Area Drum Circle member Chad Richard said.

Now, the group plans on hosting a drum circle session on the first Saturday of each month.

