FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warmer but still dry pattern takes shape this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a week of beautiful weather, we will have a warming trend take place starting Monday. An upper-level high pressure system, though fairly weak, will move closer to the area Monday into Tuesday. This will allow our temperatures to rise into the mid 80′s both days. Low temperatures will also not be as cool as the past week, but should still hang around the upper 50′s to low 60′s. With the high-pressure around, a distinct lack of rain can still be expected. As we head later into the week, the upper-level high departs and is replaced by a surface high pressure to the north by mid-week. This will help keep temperatures in the mid 80′s this week, with upper 80′s possible by Thursday and Friday. Despite the increase in temperatures, dew points will remain in the 40s and 50′s through Wednesday, meaning our mugginess remains manageable for the next few days. By next weekend, a cold front may try to approach the area, but any reduction in temperatures likely would not be as sharp as what we saw this week. What will not change is the dry pattern we are in. As it stands, there still does not seem to be many features around during this week that would help to introduce rain chances. So if you have outdoor plans, that is good news! The negative to this is that it does not help our drought as we remain nearly 20 inches of rain below normal for the year at the Lake Charles Regional Airport.

A warmer pattern begins Monday, though rain chances remain low (KPLC)

In the Atlantic, we thankfully do not have to worry about Hurricane Ian anymore. But we are tracking a couple of disturbances. One is close to the coast of Africa, and though it has been given a 70% chance to develop within the next five days, it is likely to head northwest into the open Atlantic. The other is a wave several hundred miles to the east of the Windward Islands. Some gradual development of it is possible as it approaches the Leeward Islands, though it likely will take some time to organize as the wave is relatively broad right now. Thus, it is NO threat to SW Louisiana at this time, but we will let you know if anything changes.

- Max Lagano

