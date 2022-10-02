50/50 Thursdays
CPSO hosts annual Anti-Bullying Walk

By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds gathered at the lakefront to show their support against bullying.

“Everyone at some point struggles with mental health, you are not considered weak if you reach out because of your mental health,” PILOT club member, Julia Ogea said.

The everyday struggle of mental health can be taxing on anyone, but now, many are standing up against bullying and hoping to break the stigma of getting help.

High school student Jasmine Wooten said there is no shame in expressing how you feel..

“They shouldn’t be afraid or ashamed to talk about it, I was ashamed to talk about it and once I did talk about it, it was a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Wooten said.

Corporal Thomas Clophus of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office encouraged those who are struggling with bullying to speak out.

“It’s often not reported, kids deal with it, they take it all in and they don’t say anything. What we want to encourage them to do is always say something, don’t hold all that in, say something, tell somebody and people are there to help them,” Clophus said.

For those who think all hope is lost, events like this are taking action to potentially prevent victims of bullying from suffering in silence.

“Doing activities like this to promote bullying prevention, it helps to spread awareness and helps people who might be suffering from it to find resources to help them find support lines and helps people who might be bystanders to learn that they need to stand up, might give them courage to stand up and take action against it,” student Annee Defelice said.

CPSO said they want to continue their mission of bringing awareness to bullying and will be hosting another anti-bullying walk in 2023.

