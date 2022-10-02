50/50 Thursdays
CHRISTUS Ochsner hosts pet blessing

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of the feast of St. Frances, CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick hospital welcomed pet owners for a blessing of the pets in Grace Gardens at the hospital.

Many of the well behaved good boys and good girls were therapy dogs.

Some of the owners said that their dogs are already a blessing themselves, so they were eager to get them blessed at today’s event.

Though it was celebrated today, the feast of St. Francis falls on Tuesday, October 4 this year. St. Francis is the patron saint of animals.

