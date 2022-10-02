50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Annual Stearman Fly-In returns to Jennings

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Stearman Fly-In took place today in Jennings.

The event has been hosted in Jennings for the last forty-one years.

Many pilots from around the country quite literally flew in for the event.

”Its always important to have events in your community. Just because it brings people in. Jeff-Davis Parish, especially in Jennings, we have a rich culture, we have great music, we have great food. it gets people in, its that draw,” Jeff Davis Parish operations director Kyler Royer said.

The event lasts all week for the pilots, but today the citizens of Jennings were welcomed to watch the pilots take off in their planes.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

October 1 marks the first day of breast cancer awareness month, and now the the Real Men Wear...
Zydepink fundraiser kicks off at Panorama Music House
Annual Stearman Fly-In returns to Jennings
Annual Stearman Fly-In returns to Jennings
Zydepink fundraiser kicks off at Panorama Music House
Zydepink fundraiser kicks off at Panorama Music House
A prisoner exchange with Venezuela brings the the remining men of the CITGO Six back to the...
Remaining CITGO Six prisoners released from Venezuela in prison exchange