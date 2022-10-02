Annual Stearman Fly-In returns to Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Stearman Fly-In took place today in Jennings.

The event has been hosted in Jennings for the last forty-one years.

Many pilots from around the country quite literally flew in for the event.

”Its always important to have events in your community. Just because it brings people in. Jeff-Davis Parish, especially in Jennings, we have a rich culture, we have great music, we have great food. it gets people in, its that draw,” Jeff Davis Parish operations director Kyler Royer said.

The event lasts all week for the pilots, but today the citizens of Jennings were welcomed to watch the pilots take off in their planes.

