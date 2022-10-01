50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 30, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 30, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 30, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 30, 2022.

Jason Peyton Murphy, 23, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more (2 counts); theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Heather Nicole Hanson, 32, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; failure to return leased movables.

Jamey Jay Simon, 29, Hayes: Simple arson.

Isaac Wayne Mullins, 22, Westlake: Obscenity.

Kirk Wayne August, 44, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; direct contempt of court (7 counts).

Daroy Mosby, 51, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 counts); display of plates; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Monasha Joy Eddie, 27, Lake Charles: Simple burglary (2 counts); theft of a firearm (2 counts).

Johnny Joseph Orphy, 42, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; operating vehicle with a suspended license (3 counts); display of plates (2 counts); no vehicle insurance; careless operation.

Danthony Rashad Grant, 32, DeQuincy: Direct contempt of court (4 counts); domestic abuse battery of a pregnant woman; battery of a police officer (5 counts); battery of emergency room personnel (3 counts).

Belinda Lee Tesko, 54, Vinton: Theft from $25,000 or more; exploitation of the infirmed; bank fraud; forgery; direct contempt of court.

Xavier Paul Buckner, 29, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

William Cain, 37, Moss Bluff: Federal detainer.

Raymond Charles Fontenot, 39, Reeves: Federal detainer.

Michael Falcone, 41, McComb, MS: Federal detainer.

Corey Deon Spencer, 45, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $500; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Dustin Neal Reber, 34, Bell City: Parole detainer.

Logan Todd Areno, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Ronald Dwayne Joseph, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Calli Leigh Guillory, 25, Bell City: Simple arson.

Jessie Lee Davis, 46, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; disturbing the peace.

Allen Joseph Aaron, 64, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (4 counts).

Michael Craig Singleton, 39, Humble, TX: Possession of four hundred grams or more of cocaine; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime.

Kayla Richard Trahan, 34, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Dante Rey Blakely, 26, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule V drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, storm surge
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Iowa Mayoral Race
Informing voters ahead of the Iowa mayoral election
Touchdown Live Week 5: Part 4
Touchdown Live Week 5: Part 4
Touchdown Live Week 5: Part 3
Touchdown Live Week 5: Part 3
Iowa Mayoral Race
Iowa Mayoral Race