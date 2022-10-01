SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 30, 2022.

Jason Peyton Murphy, 23, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more (2 counts); theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Heather Nicole Hanson, 32, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; failure to return leased movables.

Jamey Jay Simon, 29, Hayes: Simple arson.

Isaac Wayne Mullins, 22, Westlake: Obscenity.

Kirk Wayne August, 44, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; direct contempt of court (7 counts).

Daroy Mosby, 51, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 counts); display of plates; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Monasha Joy Eddie, 27, Lake Charles: Simple burglary (2 counts); theft of a firearm (2 counts).

Johnny Joseph Orphy, 42, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; operating vehicle with a suspended license (3 counts); display of plates (2 counts); no vehicle insurance; careless operation.

Danthony Rashad Grant, 32, DeQuincy: Direct contempt of court (4 counts); domestic abuse battery of a pregnant woman; battery of a police officer (5 counts); battery of emergency room personnel (3 counts).

Belinda Lee Tesko, 54, Vinton: Theft from $25,000 or more; exploitation of the infirmed; bank fraud; forgery; direct contempt of court.

Xavier Paul Buckner, 29, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

William Cain, 37, Moss Bluff: Federal detainer.

Raymond Charles Fontenot, 39, Reeves: Federal detainer.

Michael Falcone, 41, McComb, MS: Federal detainer.

Corey Deon Spencer, 45, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $500; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Dustin Neal Reber, 34, Bell City: Parole detainer.

Logan Todd Areno, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Ronald Dwayne Joseph, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Calli Leigh Guillory, 25, Bell City: Simple arson.

Jessie Lee Davis, 46, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; disturbing the peace.

Allen Joseph Aaron, 64, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (4 counts).

Michael Craig Singleton, 39, Humble, TX: Possession of four hundred grams or more of cocaine; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime.

Kayla Richard Trahan, 34, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Dante Rey Blakely, 26, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule V drug.

