Remaining CITGO Six prisoners released from Venezuela in prison exchange

A prisoner exchange with Venezuela brings the the remining men of the CITGO Six back to the...
A prisoner exchange with Venezuela brings the the remining men of the CITGO Six back to the United States.
By KPLC Digital Team and Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A prisoner exchange with Venezuela brings the the remining men of the CITGO Six back to the United States.

Seven Americans, including the five remaining members of the CITGO Six were released by the Maduro Regime as part of a prisoner swap. Those men included CITGO executives Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Jose Pereira, and former U.S. Marine Corporal Matthew Heath.

Venezuela wanted the return of President Nicolas Maduro’s wife’s two nephews who were in jail on drug charges.

Since 2017, 7News has been covering the CITGO Six. Family members said they were ambushed when summoned to the country under the guise of a business meeting.

Senator Bill Cassidy released a statement, focusing on Lake Charles native Tomeu Vadell’s return.

“After five years of work to free Tomeu Vadell and the rest of the CITGO 6, it is a blessing to say they are returning home,” Cassidy said. “Thank you to the administration and the many U.S. officials who worked with us to secure their release. This is a great day.”

CITGO also released a statement:

“In 2017, the Maduro regime detained six CITGO executives and convicted them of charges without due process. We welcome the news of the release of the remaining five and are grateful to the leaders in Washington who helped bring about their release.”

7News reached out to the family members of the men. While they are excited about the news, they don’t wish to comment at this time.

