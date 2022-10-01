McNeese opens Southland against Incarnate Word

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Cowboys open the season against University of the Incarnate Word Saturday.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio.

While there has been quite a bit of conference shakeups in college football over the past few years, McNeese (1-3) is opening its 51st season of play in the Southland.

UIW (3-1) is ranked 11th in the FCS, but opened Southland play last week with a 41-35 loss to Southeastern University (2-2), which earned the Lions a spot in the poll (No. 21).

McNeese is coming off its first win of the season, 32-17 over Mississippi College (1-4).

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: 92.9 The Lake

AUDIO: 929thelake.com

Stats: LINK

SOUTHLAND STANDINGS OVERALL CONFERENCE Southeastern La. 2-2 1-0 Northwestern State 1-3 1-0 Texas A&M-CC 2-2 0-0 HBU 1-2 0-0 McNeese 1-3 0-0 Nicholls State 0-4 0-0 Incarnate Word 3-1 0-1 Lamar 0-4 0-1

