McNeese opens Southland against Incarnate Word

McNeese Football
McNeese Football(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Cowboys open the season against University of the Incarnate Word Saturday.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio.

While there has been quite a bit of conference shakeups in college football over the past few years, McNeese (1-3) is opening its 51st season of play in the Southland.

UIW (3-1) is ranked 11th in the FCS, but opened Southland play last week with a 41-35 loss to Southeastern University (2-2), which earned the Lions a spot in the poll (No. 21).

McNeese is coming off its first win of the season, 32-17 over Mississippi College (1-4).

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: 92.9 The Lake

AUDIO: 929thelake.com

Stats: LINK

SOUTHLAND STANDINGSOVERALLCONFERENCE
Southeastern La.2-21-0
Northwestern State1-31-0
Texas A&M-CC2-20-0
HBU1-20-0
McNeese1-30-0
Nicholls State0-40-0
Incarnate Word3-10-1
Lamar0-40-1

