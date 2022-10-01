McNeese opens Southland against Incarnate Word
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Cowboys open the season against University of the Incarnate Word Saturday.
Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio.
While there has been quite a bit of conference shakeups in college football over the past few years, McNeese (1-3) is opening its 51st season of play in the Southland.
UIW (3-1) is ranked 11th in the FCS, but opened Southland play last week with a 41-35 loss to Southeastern University (2-2), which earned the Lions a spot in the poll (No. 21).
McNeese is coming off its first win of the season, 32-17 over Mississippi College (1-4).
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: ESPN+
RADIO: 92.9 The Lake
AUDIO: 929thelake.com
Stats: LINK
|SOUTHLAND STANDINGS
|OVERALL
|CONFERENCE
|Southeastern La.
|2-2
|1-0
|Northwestern State
|1-3
|1-0
|Texas A&M-CC
|2-2
|0-0
|HBU
|1-2
|0-0
|McNeese
|1-3
|0-0
|Nicholls State
|0-4
|0-0
|Incarnate Word
|3-1
|0-1
|Lamar
|0-4
|0-1
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.