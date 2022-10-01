50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little warmer and still dry for our Sunday

By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and dry weather will continue to hang around to finish the weekend.  For our Sunday, high temperatures remain slightly below normal, reaching the mid 80′s.  Abundant sunshine and a northerly breeze will still be in place to keep our humidity low and the area dry.  This means Sunday will be yet another great day for outdoor activities.  Low temperatures will continue to be several degrees below normal, as widespread morning lows in the 50′s are likely Sunday night away from the immediate coast.  As we head into the work week, a warming trend will begin to take place as a weak upper-level high briefly tries to approach the area.  This will continue our dry weather, with high temperatures in the mid 80′s, close to normal.  By the end of the week, temperatures could briefly reach the upper 80′s for highs before another cold front may try to approach the area next weekend.  Low temperatures will still stay normal to just-below normal next week, rising into the low 60′s.  We still do not expect any precipitation next week, which while good for outdoor plans is not helpful for our drought, as we are roughly 20 inches below normal at the Lake Charles Regional Airport.

Slightly higher temps in the low-to-mid 80's are in store Sunday
Slightly higher temps in the low-to-mid 80's are in store Sunday(KPLC)

With Hurricane Ian’s transformation into a remnant low, we do not have an active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic basin for the first time since the morning of September 14.  A tropical wave close to the coast of Africa has been given a 70% chance to develop in the next 5 days by the National hurricane Center but looks headed on a northwest track into the open Atlantic.

- Max Lagano

