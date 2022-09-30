50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Touchdown Live Week 5 | Oberlin Tigers at Hamilton Christian Warriors

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, the Hamilton Christian Warriors hosted the Oberlin Tigers for a district matchup.

The Tigers got on the board first thanks to a quarterback keep by Colby McMahon, making the score 7-0 Tigers.

On the Tigers’ next possession, Colby McMahon throws and it is intercepted by Samuel Knight who took the ball down the field with a huge run to the 1 yard line for the Warriors. The Warriors got the touchdown as Kylan Alexander crosses the goal line, bringing the score to 7-6 Tigers.

At halftime the Tigers led 34-6, and they would go onto win easily, beating Hamilton Christian 48-12.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, takes aim for the Carolinas
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Sam Houston GOTW
Sam Houston GOTW Preview
Sam Houston GOTW
sam houston gotw pkg
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1) jokes with center Jaxson Hayes (10)...
Pelicans focus on building chemistry with Zion; acknowledge expectations
The McNeese Cowboys were back at practice Monday
McNeese in high spirit off of first win