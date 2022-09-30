Touchdown Live Week 5 | Oberlin Tigers at Hamilton Christian Warriors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, the Hamilton Christian Warriors hosted the Oberlin Tigers for a district matchup.

The Tigers got on the board first thanks to a quarterback keep by Colby McMahon, making the score 7-0 Tigers.

On the Tigers’ next possession, Colby McMahon throws and it is intercepted by Samuel Knight who took the ball down the field with a huge run to the 1 yard line for the Warriors. The Warriors got the touchdown as Kylan Alexander crosses the goal line, bringing the score to 7-6 Tigers.

At halftime the Tigers led 34-6, and they would go onto win easily, beating Hamilton Christian 48-12.

