Touchdown Live Week 5 | Oberlin Tigers at Hamilton Christian Warriors
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, the Hamilton Christian Warriors hosted the Oberlin Tigers for a district matchup.
The Tigers got on the board first thanks to a quarterback keep by Colby McMahon, making the score 7-0 Tigers.
On the Tigers’ next possession, Colby McMahon throws and it is intercepted by Samuel Knight who took the ball down the field with a huge run to the 1 yard line for the Warriors. The Warriors got the touchdown as Kylan Alexander crosses the goal line, bringing the score to 7-6 Tigers.
At halftime the Tigers led 34-6, and they would go onto win easily, beating Hamilton Christian 48-12.
