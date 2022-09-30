TDL Week 5: Scores and highlights

Click HERE for final scores.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re finally getting some football weather as we reach the midpoint of the high school season.

Temperatures are expected to be about 73 degrees at kickoff but will dip into the 60s as the sun goes down.

Tonight’s Game of the Week has the Sulphur Tors hosting the Sam Houston Broncos.

Sam Houston (2-2, 2-1) started off the season 0-2 but has won its last two games.

Sulphur (1-3, 0-3) is trying to turn its season around, having lost three straight games.

DISTRICT 3-5A

Barbe at Southside

Sam Houston at Sulphur

DISTRICT 3-3A

Iowa at Kinder

Lake Charles College Prep at Westlake

St. Louis at South Beauregard

DISTRICT 5-1A

Gueydan at Basile

Elton at Merryville

Oberlin 48, Hamilton Christian 12 (Thursday)

NON-DISTRICT

Marksville at DeRidder

LaGrange at North Vermilion

Leesville at Opelousas

Jennings at Iota

St. Edmund at Oakdale

Lake Arthur at Pickering

DeQuincy at Rosepine

Erath at Vinton

Welsh at Loreauville

Grand Lake 58, East Beauregard 30 (Thursday)

