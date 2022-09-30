50/50 Thursdays
TDL Week 5: Scores and highlights

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Click HERE for final scores.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re finally getting some football weather as we reach the midpoint of the high school season.

Temperatures are expected to be about 73 degrees at kickoff but will dip into the 60s as the sun goes down.

Tonight’s Game of the Week has the Sulphur Tors hosting the Sam Houston Broncos.

Sam Houston (2-2, 2-1) started off the season 0-2 but has won its last two games.

Sulphur (1-3, 0-3) is trying to turn its season around, having lost three straight games.

For district standings, click HERE.

After the games, get all the highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m. on Channel 7.

DISTRICT 3-5A

  • Barbe at Southside
  • Sam Houston at Sulphur

DISTRICT 3-3A

  • Iowa at Kinder
  • Lake Charles College Prep at Westlake
  • St. Louis at South Beauregard

DISTRICT 5-1A

  • Gueydan at Basile
  • Elton at Merryville
  • Oberlin 48, Hamilton Christian 12 (Thursday)

NON-DISTRICT

  • Marksville at DeRidder
  • LaGrange at North Vermilion
  • Leesville at Opelousas
  • Jennings at Iota
  • St. Edmund at Oakdale
  • Lake Arthur at Pickering
  • DeQuincy at Rosepine
  • Erath at Vinton
  • Welsh at Loreauville
  • Grand Lake 58, East Beauregard 30 (Thursday)

