50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA trick-or-treat events

(Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - http://www.trickortreattimes.com/louisiana/

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

  • Krewe De La Louisiane Annual Halloween Costume Party: 7-11 p.m. in Sulphur. MORE INFO

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

  • Monster Cake Class: 10 a.m.-noon at Niche Creative Studio. MORE INFO
  • Clash of the Titans Costume Party: 7 p.m. at Castaways Island Bar. MORE INFO

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

  • Pumpkin Patch Family Day: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at First Baptist Jennings. MORE INFO
  • Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. at the Holy Episcopal Church in Sulphur. MORE INFO

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

  • Panorama Chuck Fest VIP Party: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Broad Street. MORE INFO

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

  • Ladies Night Halloween Edition: 4-6 p.m. in Lake Charles. MORE INFO

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

  • KDOD Halloween Party: 7:30 p.m. in Lake Charles on Opelousas St. MORE INFO
  • Mary’s Lounge Annual Halloween Party: 7 p.m. on Broad Street. MORE INFO

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

  • Cyphacon Halloween Pub Crawl: 5 p.m. Downtown Lake Charles. MORE INFO
  • Flawless Halloween Party: 6 p.m. on Hodges Street. MORE INFO
  • Social Club’s Halloween Bash: 9 p.m. on McNeese Street. MORE INFO
  • Enchanted Forest Masquerade: at 7 p.m. on Big Lake Road. MORE INFO
  • Halloween Pub Crawl: 2 p.m.-3 a.m on Ryan Street. MORE INFO
  • Witch Way to Main Street: 6-8 p.m. at Leesville. MORE INFO

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

  • Mary’s Louge Sunday Funday Halloween Party and Chili Cook-Off: 12 p.m. on Broad Street. MORE INFO
  • Boo on the Avenue: at 5 p.m. in Lake Arthur. MORE INFO

MONDAY, OCT. 31

  • City of Jennings City Wide Trick or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Founders Park in Jennings. MORE INFO
  • Downtown Trick-or-Treating: 5:30-7 p.m. in Oakdale. MORE INFO

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, takes aim for the Carolinas
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Gwinnett County Public Schools show off their new menu items for the new school year
School lunch menus
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Back-to-School photos
PHOTOS: SWLA goes back to school