SWLA trick-or-treat events

FRIDAY, OCT. 7
- Krewe De La Louisiane Annual Halloween Costume Party: 7-11 p.m. in Sulphur. MORE INFO
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
- Monster Cake Class: 10 a.m.-noon at Niche Creative Studio. MORE INFO
- Clash of the Titans Costume Party: 7 p.m. at Castaways Island Bar. MORE INFO
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
- Pumpkin Patch Family Day: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at First Baptist Jennings. MORE INFO
- Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. at the Holy Episcopal Church in Sulphur. MORE INFO
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
- Panorama Chuck Fest VIP Party: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Broad Street. MORE INFO
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
- Ladies Night Halloween Edition: 4-6 p.m. in Lake Charles. MORE INFO
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
- KDOD Halloween Party: 7:30 p.m. in Lake Charles on Opelousas St. MORE INFO
- Mary’s Lounge Annual Halloween Party: 7 p.m. on Broad Street. MORE INFO
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
- Cyphacon Halloween Pub Crawl: 5 p.m. Downtown Lake Charles. MORE INFO
- Flawless Halloween Party: 6 p.m. on Hodges Street. MORE INFO
- Social Club’s Halloween Bash: 9 p.m. on McNeese Street. MORE INFO
- Enchanted Forest Masquerade: at 7 p.m. on Big Lake Road. MORE INFO
- Halloween Pub Crawl: 2 p.m.-3 a.m on Ryan Street. MORE INFO
- Witch Way to Main Street: 6-8 p.m. at Leesville. MORE INFO
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
- Mary’s Louge Sunday Funday Halloween Party and Chili Cook-Off: 12 p.m. on Broad Street. MORE INFO
- Boo on the Avenue: at 5 p.m. in Lake Arthur. MORE INFO
MONDAY, OCT. 31
- City of Jennings City Wide Trick or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Founders Park in Jennings. MORE INFO
- Downtown Trick-or-Treating: 5:30-7 p.m. in Oakdale. MORE INFO
