SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2022.

Glen Douglas Calhoun, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Jordan Mitchell Davis, 27, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; modification of exhaust systems; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Darionte James Bilbo, 24, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; theft under $1,000.

Joseph Arnold Lecompte, 61, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; contempt of court; parole detainer.

Jordan Marquise Berry, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Amanda Stanley McCaughey, 48, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

