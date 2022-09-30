Sports Person of the Week - Kane Broussard

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kane Broussard was born with Cerebral Palsy, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to move, and maintain balance, and posture. However, Kane hasn’t let that slow him down, as he’s been apart of the Grand Lake Hornets football team for several years now, but his role has expanded over the past few seasons.

“My biggest thing is representing the program in the way that I can, and my biggest thing is help the kids out if relaying a message from a coach to another player, if they don’t understand the message from coach wainwright or any other coaches, be there as a support system for them, but also be there as a support system for the coaches, to make this program run as well as it possibly can” said Kane Broussard on his role with the Hornets.

Kane has been apart of the program since it started in 2013, but he has stepped into a bigger role over the past couple of seasons since head coach Jeff Wainwright joined the Hornets’ staff, and Wainwright has made him an integral part of the coaching staff on the sidelines.

“He’s super knowledgeable, his passion is unrestricted even though his body is restricted, his mind’s not restricted, that’s the beautiful thing about sports, that’s the beautiful thing about our community, you know, we have the opportunity for all of us to be apart of our games whether it be football basketball or baseball, and our coaches have come to love him as a young man and our players have our players have looked at him as someone they can come to for advice” said coach Wainwright.

Both coach Wainwright and Kane have praised the players from Grand Lake, and the entire team for their inclusion of Kane, and they both described the Grand Lake football program as a family. “You know, the relationship with the players has morphed into being friends with everybody that is there, and I’ve got to love this staff, this staff has given us everything we need, and this staff has given this community everything that they need, within this program, and man I’m just so proud of what we’ve built over this four years, and can’t wait to see it continue” said Broussard.

The Hornets are off to a phenomenal start to their 2022 season as they hold a record of 5-0 after beating East Beauregard 58-30 on Thursday night, and with Kane Broussard on the sidelines, the Hornets show no sign of slowing down.

