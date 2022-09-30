50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments

USDA increases monthly maximum benefit
(Pixabay)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The following information was provided by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS):

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment beginning Oct. 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments.

BENEFITS INCREASING

Food costs have grown significantly in recent months, impacting every Louisianan’s budget. Each year, the USDA increases SNAP monthly allotments in line with particular food expenditures provided in the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Increases in maximum monthly food allotments vary by household size for the federal fiscal year 2022-2023. For instance, the maximum benefit for a single-member household is rising from $250 to $281 per month, while the maximum benefit for a household of four is increasing from $835 to $939 per month.

HOUSEHOLD SIZEOCT. 1, 2020OCT. 1, 2021OCT. 1, 2022
1$204$250$281
2$374$459$516
3$535$658$740
4$680$835$939
5$807$992$1,116
6$969$1,190$1,339
7$1,071$1,316$1,480
8$1,224$1,504$1,691
Each additional person+$153+$188+$211

The minimum monthly allotment has increased to $23.

These changes will primarily impact those with no income who receive the maximum benefit amount.

INCOME LIMITS AND DEDUCTIONS

Income eligibility standards and allowable deductions, which are based on the federal poverty level and adjusted annually based on overall inflation, are increasing.

The gross and net monthly income limits for households are also increasing. Broad-Based Categorically Eligible (BBCE) households are required to meet the Maximum Gross Monthly Income Standard of 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) instead of 130% of the FPL. Most households will be BBCE. For example, a single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,473 (up $77), and a net monthly income limit of $1,133 (up $39), while a single-person BBCE household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $2265 (up $118). A household of four, on the other hand, will be limited to a gross monthly income of $3,007 (up $136) and a net monthly income of $2,313 (up $104).

HOUSEHOLD SIZEMAX GROSS MONTHLY ELIGIBILITY STANDARD 130% POVERTYMAX GROSS MONTHLY ELIGIBILITY STANDARD 200% POVERTYMAX NET MONTHLY ELIGIBILITY STANDARD 100% POVERTY
1$1,473$2,265$1,133
2$1,984$3,052$1,526
3$2,495$3,838$1,920
4$3,007$4,625$2,313
5$3,518$5,412$2,706
6$4,029$6,198$3,100
7$4,451$6,985$3,493
8$5,052$7,772$3,886
Each additional person+$512+$786+$394

The resources limit for qualifying households with at least one-person age 60 or older or disabled is increasing by $500 to $4,250. The limit for all other eligible households is increasing by $250 to $2,750.

The monthly standard deduction also rises by $16 per month to $193, while the shelter cap rises by $27 to $624. Households in which all members are homeless and have a qualifying shelter expense can receive a $166.81 shelter deduction. The maximum homeless shelter deduction had been $156.74.

As a result of these adjustments, certain SNAP recipients who are not currently receiving the monthly maximum or minimum allotment may experience a rise in their monthly benefits beginning October 1.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, takes aim for the Carolinas
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Louisiana offering discount for stay at State Parks
Louisiana offering discount for stay at State Parks
Boil advisory lifted (Source: KPLC)
Boil advisory lifted in parts of DeRidder
Boil advisory for parts of Roanoke lifted
Hurricane season may trigger PTSD in disaster survivors
Hurricane season may trigger PTSD in disaster survivors