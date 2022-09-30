50/50 Thursdays
Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents.

One parents who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week.

“One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids, and they’re scared.”

Jeff Davis Superintendent John Hall confirmed the school has seen an increase in the number of fights. In fact, he said as of this week, there have been 10 more fights compared to this time last year.

“We are seeing this year is that 75 percent and more of the infractions that are happening just in the last 30 days at Jennings High School have all been from social media,” Hall said.

Hall said the problem starts on social media, and the altercation takes place on campus. He said they’ve also noticed fights have been between the younger kids.

“What happens is, you can have a social media post go out by a kid, and it effects three or four other students,” Hall said. “Then they all get mad, and as soon as they get to school, all those kids are looking for each other to confront each other.”

He said they are aggressive in their efforts to curb the issue.

“We do administer suspensions, we are having students that become expelled from these fights, and we do get local law enforcement involved like we have been the last 48 hours,” Hall said.

Parents said they want to see fines enforced for those involved in fights and more safety officers on all campuses.

“You hear about all the shootings in Texas and stuff,” the parent said. “What if it progresses? If nothing is addressed now, I’m nervous.”

Superintendent Hall encourages students and parents to call the school if there is an issue that can possibly be intercepted.

