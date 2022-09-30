50/50 Thursdays
McNeese 2022 Fall Career Expo to be held in October

McNeese State University
McNeese State University(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding its 2022 Fall Career Expo for current students and alumni in October.

The expo will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the university’s Recreational Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Attendees should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes to give to recruiters upon request.

Students can have their resumes reviewed at the Resume Review session in Room 206 in the Burton Business Center on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m.

A resume workshop will also be held in Room 206 of the BBC on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 3:30 p.m. Students can find more information about this event and register on their Handshake account.

Over 100 employers are expected to participate in the expo this year.

For more information on the expo, you can call 337-475-5181.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

