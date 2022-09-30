50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana offering discount for stay at State Parks
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of State Parks is offering a special discount on overnight stays for the fall of 2022.

Campers will get four nights for the price of three at state parks when they book a stay at ReserveLaStateParks.com and enter the promo code KICKOFF2022.

The discount includes bookings for cabins, campsites, and group camps and is only valid on new reservations. To be eligible, the trip must take place before Dec. 31 and is not available through Tentrr reservations, during holiday weekends, and may not be combined with other discounts.

For a full listing of state parks across Louisiana and all the amenities they offer, you can visit www.lastateparks.com.

