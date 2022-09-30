Iowa community donates to Hurricane Ian victims

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Businesses and churches throughout Iowa dropped off a variety of items at the police station to help those in need after Hurricane Ian.

Donations ranged from personal hygiene products to food and water. After Hurricane Laura many groups offered assistance to Southwest Louisiana, and Det. Sgt. Russell Jimenez decided it was time we return the favor.

“We went through events during Hurricane Laura that were very dramatic for lots of people in this area. The overwhelming support that we received - we want to share that support during these rough times now that Florida is now going through with Hurricane Ian,” Jimenez said.

He said they are still trying to establish a point of contact to see how close they can get to the areas most affected.

